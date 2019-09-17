Breaking News
Home / Top News / Freddie Mac Single-Family CRT Hits $50 Billion of Credit Risk Transferred

Freddie Mac Single-Family CRT Hits $50 Billion of Credit Risk Transferred

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

$50 billion mark demonstrates commitment to risk management and innovative CRT offerings

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac today announced that its Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs have surpassed the $50 billion mark in transferring credit risk to private investors and (re)insurers. The milestone demonstrates Freddie Mac’s commitment to risk reduction on behalf of the firm and U.S. taxpayers and to evolving its product offerings to appeal to a wide variety of market participants.

From program inception to date, the company has transferred a portion of the credit risk on more than $1.3 trillion of Single-Family mortgages based on unpaid principle balance (UPB) at issuance. 

Recent enhancements to the programs have proven pivotal in reaching $50 billion. Per Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) guidelines, Freddie Mac now transfers the credit risk on more than 90% of the UPB on CRT-eligible, newly-acquired Single-Family mortgages. In addition, the market’s ongoing appetite for U.S. residential credit risk has enabled Freddie Mac to transfer credit risk on previously retained exposure, such as seasoned first-loss notes and Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) loans.

“I am proud of our accomplishments and the positive impact we are making on the U.S. housing finance industry,” said Mike Reynolds, Vice President, Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer. “Freddie Mac will continue to lead the industry with innovation in the CRT space and set the standard for credit risk management.”

Freddie Mac led a fundamental redesign of the U.S. housing finance industry by introducing the first Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) Single-Family CRT programs. CRT reduces Freddie Mac’s capital requirements and credit risk exposure, enhancing the firm’s resilience against possible future economic downturns.  

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS ®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit.  For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.