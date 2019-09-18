Freddie Mac Teams with MicroStrategy, Launches ECO to Provide Advanced Evaluation Tools for Business Insight to Benefit its Clients

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Metrics Provide Timely, Trusted Data for Vision and Opportunity

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac announced that it successfully launched its new MicroStrategy 2019 technology tool which provides advanced lending insight and comparison data exclusively to loan originators who sell their loans to Freddie Mac. Evaluate|Compare|OptimizeSM (ECO) dashboard analytics optimizes mortgage lending strategies with efficient and accurate synthetic peer information through its comprehensive evaluation tools.

“ECO marks a historical milestone for Freddie Mac as our clients now can receive valuable mortgage market data and insight to improve and expand their lending reach,” said Chris Boyle, chief client officer, Single-Family at Freddie Mac. “This is a significant step forward in Freddie Mac’s efforts to deliver trusted insight through the latest technology to our clients while we continue to drive an even better client experience.”

The ECO dashboard provides Freddie Mac clients with data in lending categories such as loan portfolio purchase history which includes a synthetic peer comparison for purchase, risk, and servicing. Results can then be used by clients to identify strategic market opportunities.

“ECO is a powerful way for our clients to gain insight, create process efficiency and explore growth opportunities,” said Bhavini Amin, vice president, Single-Family, Business Services at Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac’s clients are able to use ECO’s customizable and timely data to evaluate market data and compare performance to optimize lending strategies. ECO is a web-based program that is accessible via desktop and mobile devices.

“In today’s competitive market, organizations are modernizing business processes with analytics solutions to accelerate how their constituents’ access and act on insights,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy® Incorporated.  “Freddie Mac has hit the mark by delivering timely, trusted insights with ECO, enhancing the client experience and supporting better business decisions.”

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated
MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise™.  MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence.  To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, Intelligent Enterprise, and HyperIntelligence are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chad Wandler
703-903-2446
[email protected]

