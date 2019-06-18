Fred’s Sets First Quarter 2019 Conference Call For Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Breaking News
MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2019. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Jen Ehlers at 1-817-369-5772.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at the following web address http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134991. A replay of the conference call will also be available by phone after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 19, 2019.

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13691871
Replay Start: Wednesday June 19, 2019, 11:00 AM ET
Replay Expiry: Wednesday July 3, 2019, 11:59 PM ET

About Fred’s Inc.
Since 1947, Fred’s, Inc. has been an integral part of the communities it serves throughout the southeastern United States. Fred’s mission is to make it easy AND exciting to save money. Its unique discount value store format offers customers a full range of value-priced everyday items, along with terrific deals on closeout merchandise throughout the store.  For more information about the Company, visit Fred’s website at www.fredsinc.com.

Contact
Jen Ehlers
Fred’s, Inc.
1-817-369-5772
[email protected]

