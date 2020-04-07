Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Free 3D Virtual Software from Virtual Heroes Provides 1st Responders, Health Care Workers with Sedation and Airway Management Training

Free 3D Virtual Software from Virtual Heroes Provides 1st Responders, Health Care Workers with Sedation and Airway Management Training

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Orlando, Fla., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HumanSim: Sedation and Airway, a 3D virtual trainer for administering emergency anesthesia and managing breathing for critically-injured or ill patients, is now available for free from Virtual Heroes to support healthcare workers as they adapt to unprecedented impacts to the way we learn and work in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Healthcare workers are on the front lines of the battle with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. We are providing our nation’s real heroes with this immersive training environment, providing valuable skills such as intubation that they might need for the first time in real-world COVID-19 scenarios,” said Randy Brown, vice president of Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) and division manager of Virtual Heroes, which originally developed the training solution for the Army’s Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC). “Our goal is to get this training tool in the hands of as many healthcare workers as possible to help develop the ‘muscle memory’ they need to perform these critical tasks.”

HumanSim: Sedation and Airway is designed to help medical staff gain experience and improve quality of care, by coupling an immersive training environment with an advanced real-time physiology engine. The downloadable, PC-based software training program allows physicians, nurses, medics and other emergency personnel to practice Rapid Sequence Induction (RSI) and Moderate Sedation, techniques for quickly sedating and intubating patients. Healthcare students and volunteers may also find it interesting to learn the techniques.

Many patients who become critically ill with COVID-19 require airway management in response to acute respiratory distress syndrome, a condition in which fluid collects in the lungs’ air sacs and deprives the body’s organs of oxygen. Those who develop acute respiratory distress syndrome often require intubation and support from a ventilator.

The dynamic virtual human technology software simulates real patients, enabling users to sharpen their assessment and decision-making skills through observation of the physiological effects of their actions. Trainees are challenged by 10 separate scenarios that cover a wide variety of patients. Workers can replay the scenarios in normal and expert modes as well as select a random scenario challenge. Reference documentation for all procedures is also available for download.

HumanSim: Sedation and Airway was funded by the Army’s Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC) and developed by the Virtual Heroes Division of Applied Research Associates, Inc. in conjunction with the Duke Human Simulation and Patient Safety Center. The software was built on the Epic Games Unreal Engine. This educational outreach is being coordinated between ARA, the Serious Play Conference, and the National Center for Simulation, all in Orlando, Florida.

Visit https://youtu.be/OlfD8NuLwWY for a software overview and then go to http://www.virtualheroes.biz/breathe to download this trainer and reference materials today.

Attachment

  • HumanSim 
CONTACT: Randy Brown
Applied Research Associates, Inc.
919-593-0928
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.