Free Background Checks in Pennsylvania: How to Search Pennsylvania Arrest Records, Criminal Records, and More – Geek411

Searching Pennsylvania criminal and arrest records might be necessary when someone in the state needs to scope out a new person in their life. One can never be too safe and background checks are a fantastic way to scan an individual’s history.

The purpose of this report is to provide readers with all they need to know about the resources available to perform a background check in Pennsylvania.

Why You Should Conduct a Background Check in Pennsylvania

Everyone had a moment or two in their lives when they were skeptical of someone new around. This could be a neighbor that just moved in, an in-law or even a possible love interest. It is never smart to trust someone right away and a quick background check can offer essential info that may uncover an individual’s dark past.

It is not all doom and gloom, though. Other reasons to conduct a background check in Pennsylvania include finding long lost friends or performing a reverse phone lookup for that number that keeps calling day and night.

Background checks can provide peace of mind and clear away doubts as to if someone is a safe person or not. These services may also unearth basic contact infos for a person that the user is dying to reach.

Free Background Checks in Pennsylvania

Residents in Pennsylvania can also access a slew of state records for free or with a nominal processing fee. The state is responsible for the availability of the information on the sites and the records are updated frequently. However, do note that these state records are limited to people and activities within Pennsylvania.

These records do not act as an in-depth, comprehensive search tool like the companies listed above, but the state-specific systems can come in handy. Here is what a user can find:

Pennsylvania Court Records

Link to Court Records: http://www.pacourts.us/public-records/court-case-information

In Pennsylvania, the court system allows citizens to access court records at any time. The court records access is granted by Pennsylvania’s Unified Judicial System.

Provided court data is available free of charge, including details of every individual court case, plus the docket sheets.

Pennsylvania Public Records

Link to Public Records: http://www.pacourts.us/public-records

Pennsylvania provides citizens with statutory rights to access any public records, too. These include maps, photographs, films, recordings, documents, online software, and other materials.

Other information includes birth and death certificates, liens, bankruptcies, and school records.

Pennsylvania Criminal Records

Link to Criminal Records: http://www.psp.pa.gov/pages/request-a-criminal-history-record.aspx

To access an individual’s criminal records in Pennsylvania, a request and applied processing fee are required by the state, but the process is simple.

Data includes information on felonies, misdemeanors and jail sentences served.

Pennsylvania Arrest Records

Link to Arrest Records: http://www.pacourts.us/courts/courts-of-common-pleas/docket-sheets

Pennsylvania arrest records are on offer from four of the state’s primary courts. Data includes the class of offense and arrest location for any given individual arrested at any time. This does not necessarily mean that any illegal wrongdoing occurred.

Pennsylvania Property Records

Link to Property Records: https://property.phila.gov/

Property records allow individuals in Pennsylvania to look at the history of a given property including the establishment and other details such as past and current ownership.

City and County-Specific Records in Pennsylvania

Beyond Pennsylvania state records, certain cities and counties have their own systems as well. They include:

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Allentown

Erie

Reading

Upper Darby

Scranton

Bethlehem

Lancaster

Harrisburg

The Bottom Line: Conducting a Background Check in Pennsylvania

To get the most comprehensive and thorough background check in Pennsylvania, it would be best to use Truthfinder. The website provides in-depth investigations for a monthly fee, similar to Intelius and Instant Checkmate, while the latter offers unlimited searches.

State databases are useful to some degree, but results are confined to within Pennsylvania state lines.