The Fresh Air Fund The Fresh Air Fund

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Free Country, the leading clothing brand that has created outdoor apparel designed with high-performance fabrics, functionality, versatility, and comfort for more than 30 years, has announced a new partnership with The Fresh Air Fund (FreshAir.org), the not-for-profit youth development organization, in celebration of GivingTuesday.

GivingTuesday (GivingTuesday.org) was created in 2012 and it is now a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, customers will be able to support The Fresh Air Fund through purchasing online at FreeCountry.com; Free Country will donate 10 percent of all sales to The Fresh Air Fund.

“The outdoors belongs to all of us, and we want to give everyone the freedom to belong outside, in comfortable clothing for wherever their adventure takes them,” said Ira Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Free Country. “That’s why we’ve partnered with The Fresh Air Fund to invest in our city’s children who will experience and develop a love for the outdoors, which is our core mission and what inspires Free Country every day.”

“We are so proud to partner with Free Country and further our mission to transform the lives of children from New York City’s communities that are underserved,” said Lisa Gitelson, CEO of The Fresh Air Fund. “Every dollar impacts a child by offering them transformative experiences. We are excited to kick off this initiative that will strengthen the children and families of our city.”

About Free Country

Free Country is an American lifestyle brand established in 1990, that values family, friends, and shared experiences. Headquartered in New York City, the company embodies the spirit of adventure and empowers people to lead a fun, active, outdoor lifestyle, making the outside accessible to all, with affordable prices on outdoor clothing. #OutsideIsOurs

About The Fresh Air Fund

Since its founding in 1877, The Fresh Air Fund, a not-for-profit youth development organization, has provided free life-changing summer experiences in the outdoors to more than 1.8 million children from New York City’s underserved communities. Learn more at FreshAir.org

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past 10 years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round.

Contact Information:

Ramiro Pineda

Director of eCommerce

ramirop@freecountry.com

212-719-4596

Related Images

Image 1: The Fresh Air Fund

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment