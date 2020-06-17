Breaking News
Free COVID-19 App Shows 1,000+ Casino and Gaming Property Reopenings

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

New web app provides instant details on all casino and gaming property closings and reopenings in the U.S and Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic

Current United States Gaming Industry Reopening Map

Newton, Massachusetts, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new web app showing complete details on more than 2,000 casino and gaming property closings and 1,000 reopenings is now available at GamingDirectory.com/COVID-19/ as a free service provided by Casino City Press.

The application features interactive U.S. and Canada gaming industry reopening maps color-coded to show the percentage of properties reopened in each state and province. The maps can be toggled to display commercial vs. Indian gaming property statuses. Drilling down to state and province maps displays individual gaming property locations and reveals detailed property profiles.

The app also features a variety of summary tables. One table summarizes the current number of open and closed properties by state and province and property type. The table can be ordered to show which states have the most open or closed properties, or which have the largest or smallest percentage of reopened properties, either for all or for just Indian or commercial properties. Another summary table lists recent reopenings together with property-specific details such as closing and reopening date and property type and location with a news article covering the property reopening.

Comprehensive tables are provided for every state and province. Together 2,095 properties are currently covered in the tables (1,943 in the United States and 152 in Canada). The tables can be sorted by property name, location, closing or reopening date, current status and property type. Detailed profiles are provided for each property with information ranging from a property’s address, owner and contact information to property demographics like the number of gaming machines to links to articles about changes in the property’s coronavirus status from our vast collection of more than 2,000 news articles, press releases and other source documents.

“This is a challenging and unprecedented time for the entire industry,” says Michael Corfman, Casino City Press CEO. “From the very beginning our dedicated research team has been investigating and chronicling the closing and reopening of gaming properties in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and Canada. We look forward to providing instant access to our continuously updated information about reopenings as they occur through our new complimentary COVID-19 web application.”

Casino City Press is a leading publisher and distributor of business data and market intelligence for the gaming industry. Casino City’s GamingDirectory.com provides data on gaming properties, tribal and corporate owners and executive contacts.  Casino City’s CasinoVendors.com lists more than 15,000 industry suppliers. Casino City Press offers comprehensive gaming revenue data and statistics for Indian gaming, commercial gaming and online gaming with free trials at GamingAlmanac.com.

