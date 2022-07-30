Free Healthcare for Chicagoans at the Sai Spritual Community Center

Non-profit hosts a free community health and wellness camp across nine medical specialties.

Sai Spiritual Community Center Sai Spiritual Community Center

NORTHLAKE, Ill., July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sai Spiritual Community Center (SSCC), a service and spirituality-focused non-profit, is hosting a free community health and wellness camp at its center in Northlake today. Everyone is welcome from kids to adults. Doctors across nine medical specialties will be offering free 1:1 sessions. No proof of healthcare is required. No co-pays or referrals are necessary. Free Backpack and School Supplies will be provided. (while supplies last). Blood pressure, Blood sugar, Cholesterol tests, and BMI tests will be offered.

Specialties include:

Internal Medicine

Pediatrics

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Nutrition

Oncology (Cancer awareness)

Orthopedics

Ophthalmology (free reading glasses)

Women’s Health

Mental Health

When

Saturday, July 30th from 9am – 1pm

Where

Sai Spiritual Community Center

70 W Golfview Dr, Northlake, IL 60164

For More Information Please Visit

https://www.sscc9.org/health-fair or https://www.saispiritualfoundation.org

About Us

Sai Spiritual Community Center (SSCC) is a service and spirituality-focused organization, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds. SSCC offers devotional prayers and bhajans, continuing education and tutoring programs, and services including a food pantry and medical services.

Contact

Pavan Bapu

info@saispiritualfoundation.org

847-644-6440

Related Images

Image 1: Sai Spiritual Community Center

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment