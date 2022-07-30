Breaking News
Free Healthcare for Chicagoans at the Sai Spritual Community Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Non-profit hosts a free community health and wellness camp across nine medical specialties.

NORTHLAKE, Ill., July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sai Spiritual Community Center (SSCC), a service and spirituality-focused non-profit, is hosting a free community health and wellness camp at its center in Northlake today. Everyone is welcome from kids to adults. Doctors across nine medical specialties will be offering free 1:1 sessions. No proof of healthcare is required. No co-pays or referrals are necessary. Free Backpack and School Supplies will be provided. (while supplies last). Blood pressure, Blood sugar, Cholesterol tests, and BMI tests will be offered.

Specialties include:

  • Internal Medicine
  • Pediatrics
  • Cardiology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Nutrition
  • Oncology (Cancer awareness)
  • Orthopedics
  • Ophthalmology (free reading glasses)
  • Women’s Health
  • Mental Health

When
Saturday, July 30th from 9am – 1pm

Where
70 W Golfview Dr, Northlake, IL 60164

For More Information Please Visit
https://www.sscc9.org/health-fair or https://www.saispiritualfoundation.org

About Us
Sai Spiritual Community Center (SSCC) is a service and spirituality-focused organization, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds. SSCC offers devotional prayers and bhajans, continuing education and tutoring programs, and services including a food pantry and medical services.

Contact
Pavan Bapu
info@saispiritualfoundation.org
847-644-6440

