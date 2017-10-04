Free Movies, Music and Fireworks, Oh My! Navy Pier Treats Guests to Frightening Fun This Halloween

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navy Pier has all the fun and fright this month as Chicago’s mission-driven cultural district celebrates Halloween with a wicked week of special events, including two outdoor feature films, Halloween-themed music performances, Haunted Maze, boat cruises and parties, a “spooktacular” fireworks show and much more.

The festivities kick off with Fright Flicks, a special Halloween-themed film series presented in partnership with the Chicago International Film Festival. On Saturday, October 21, guests are invited to catch free viewings of “Monster’s, Inc.” at 3 p.m. and “Ghostbusters” (2016) at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park. On Saturday, October 28, guests are welcomed back for “Monster House” at 3 p.m. and “Beetlejuice” at 5:30 p.m. at the same location. A limited amount of Halloween goody bags will be distributed to moviegoers on a first-come, first-served basis, while supply last. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the free, family-friendly movie events. After the movie on October 28, catch a special Halloween Fireworks Show presented by Miller Lite at 9:30 p.m.

Navy Pier is also set to host a string of music performances leading up to Halloween as part of Sequence Ch!cago, a free dynamic performance series that celebrates local artists, musicians and cultural organizations. On October 21, guests can enjoy the sounds of Bomba Con Buya, ESSO Afrojam Funkbeat, and Ida y Vuelta from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Food Experience, located between Lalo’s and Brown Sugar Bakery. Several local artisans, such as Mosaico Arte Chicago, oOrn, Ivan Vasquez, and Susan Volk will also be on hand to enhance the cultural experience. On October 28, the Pier will present “Sounds from Beyond: The Undead Strings,” a Halloween-themed performance by Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago. Outfitted in zombie costumes, the group will take the Lake Stage at 4:30 p.m. to offer guests a chilling performance in between the Fright Flicks films. Supported by the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, all Sequence Ch!cago music programs are free and open to the public. The full schedule is available on the Navy Pier website.

Due to current construction in the Family Pavilion, Navy Pier will not host its annual Halloween costume contest or Pier-wide trick-or-treating this year. However, there are still plenty of haunted happenings for guests of all ages to enjoy, from Navy Pier’s new Halloween programming to the many activities and specials offered at select establishments across the Pier.

Starting Friday, October 27, Amazing Chicago’s Funhouse Maze will transform into a Haunted Maze – featuring 4,800 square feet of pure terror, with surprises at every twist and turn. The Haunted Maze will be operational from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 27 and 28, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on site.

There are no tricks, only treats at Brown Sugar Bakery, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and McDonald’s at Navy Pier this Halloween! Stop by Brown Sugar Bakery between October 21 and 31 for sweet deals on Halloween-themed goodies. On October 31, children can receive a free Kid’s Meal at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. with the purchase of an adult entrée. McDonald’s will offer free small bags of candy on Halloween – available on a first-come, first-served basis while supply lasts.

From now through Halloween, families are welcome to take advantage of the Tinkering Lab Costume Shop at the Chicago Children’s Museum. During museum hours, guests are invited to plan, measure, cut, test, modify, attach and wear their costumes home. The Tinkering Lab Costume Shop combines the engineering and fashion design process to help young guests create their own costume pieces in this one-of-a-kind, do-it-yourself workshop! Click here to view the full calendar for the Chicago Children’s Museum.

Those 21 and over can wreak havoc into the witching hours of the night at The Nightmare at Navy Pier: 3rd Annual Haunted Halloween Ball on October 28 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The special event offers cash bars, music selection from Chicago’s top DJs and unparalleled views of the lake and skyline. Tickets begin at $15 and can be purchased online.

Rather take your chances out on the deep, dark waters of Lake Michigan? Board the Spirit of Chicago – if you dare – for one of the following cruises: Titanic Masquerade – Pier Pressure Chicago Halloween Party Cruise on October 27; The Haunted Halloween Party Cruise on October 28; or The 3rd Annual Midnight Haunted Ghost Ship on October 28. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online. The Odyssey will also voyage out into the mystic waters for its Masquerade Fireworks Dinner Cruise, featuring a delicious three-course plated dinner, spooktacular views of the skyline and fireworks display, live DJ, complimentary champagne toast, and of course, bold, beautiful masquerade-style costumes.

In addition to the cruise parties, Entertainment Cruises is offering the following family-friendly celebrations at sea: Tricks & Treats Family Halloween Brunch Cruise aboard the Spirit of Chicago on October 29; Halloween Sunday Funday Bruch Cruise aboard the Mystic Blue on October 29; and Chicago Haunted River Tours aboard the Seadog on weekends throughout the month of October. Tickets and other details are available online.

Back on land, Riva Crab House and Tiny Tavern are conjuring up Halloween-themed drink specials all month. At Riva Crab House, guests can enjoy $3 mocktails: Autumn Chiller (ginger beer; orange juice; cranberry juice) and Vampire’s Blood (Sierra Mist; grenadine; cherries); or $8 cocktails: Purple People Eater (Tito’s Vodka; Blue Curacao; sweet and sour mix; grenadine; cranberry juice) and Ghoulish Ginger Beer (Bacardi Rum; ginger beer; orange slice; rosemary garnish). To see what creepy concoctions are brewing at Tiny Tavern, check out the menu online.

For more information or a full listing of the haunted happenings at Navy Pier, visit navypier.com/halloween.

Navy Pier Mission Statement

Navy Pier is the People’s Pier, Chicago’s lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder.

About Navy Pier

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is Chicago’s mission-driven cultural district, designed to inspire, educate and connect communities. A nonprofit since 2011, Navy Pier is free and accessible to all. It has the autonomy to act in ways that serve the greater good, with support from the corporate and philanthropic community to create impact where it matters most. Stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming more than 9 million guests annually, Navy Pier offers year-round accessibility to its guests and forms an elegant canvas for the unexpected. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, the Pier features more than 50 acres of public parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, exposition facilities and more. Navy Pier continues to celebrate its centennial with a series of special events and programming, year-round rides on the Centennial Wheel and ongoing pier-wide redevelopment efforts. More information is available at www.navypier.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c213edd1-9292-491b-825f-12a7de41197f

CONTACT: Payal Patel Navy Pier (312) 595-5073 [email protected]