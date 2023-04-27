Teachers receive a free small Crazy Good Coffee at all RaceTrac locations May 8-12

Teachers receive a free small Crazy Good Coffee at all RaceTrac locations May 8-12

ATLANTA – (April 27, 2023) – As part of its ongoing RaceTrac Gives Back initiative, the company is inviting all educators, administrators and school staff to stop by any RaceTrac location for a free small Crazy Good Coffee during Teacher Appreciation Week May 8 through 12. To redeem, school staff simply grab their favorite blend of freshly-ground, freshly brewed Crazy Good Coffee; dress it up with whatever creamer or topping that gets them going and present a valid faculty or staff ID at checkout.

“Teachers dedicate their careers to building better futures in the communities they serve,” said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer at RaceTrac. “As we approach the end of the school year, it is our pleasure to welcome school staff to their local RaceTrac for a small token of appreciation for the work they do year-round.”

RaceTrac has been bringing this Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to guests since 1934, and proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgement-free zone. Its professional, friendly team members are here to welcome guests and ensure they have everything they need to refuel, recharge and get to their next destination.

About RaceT rac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 560 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

