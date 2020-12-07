Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FREE Webinar – 2020: The Year That Changed Health Care

FREE Webinar – 2020: The Year That Changed Health Care

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

2020 has been the year that challenged health care professionals to learn, adapt, and grow as they cared for patients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington, DC, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2020 has been the year that challenged health care professionals to learn, adapt, and grow as they cared for patients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concepts of quarantine and social distancing became commonplace as telehealth and remote patient monitoring usage grew exponentially, health systems were stressed, and mental health treatment became more important than ever.

2020: The Year that Changed Health Care, on Wednesday, December 16 at 1:00pm Eastern. URAC’s President and CEO, Dr. Shawn Griffin, and Dr. Vincent Nelson of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association will reflect on the state of health care throughout the year, including how COVID forced a shift in the entire health care landscape; they will also share their thoughts on what we’ve learned about health care in 2020.

They will discuss how the lessons we learned can ensure high-quality patient care in future years. This interactive webinar will allow ample time for discussion and questions along the way; participants will be encouraged to be a part of the conversation. 

  • 2020: The Year That Changed Health Care
    Wednesday, December 16, 1.00pm to 2:00pm (EST)

Register for this FREE webinar at https://www.urac.org/events/2020-year-changed-health-care

Attachment

  • TheYearThatChangedHealthcare574 
CONTACT: Laura Wood, Director
URAC
202-326-3968
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.