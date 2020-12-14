Free Webinar: Special Report—State of the Construction Industry

Green Builder Media announces a must-see webinar on where the construction industry is headed on December 16 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

Carrier is a world leader in heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration solutions. Check out the company’s high-efficiency HVAC products at carrier.com

TimberTech offers low-maintenance, beautiful products that leverage innovations in material science to make world-class products like decking, railings and more. Check out the options at timbertech.com

Lake City, Colo., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The coronavirus has irreparably changed the building industry. It has enhanced digitization, expedited the adoption of a wide spectrum of technologies, and shifted the top influencer position to Millennials. This webinar, hosted by Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media, will explore:

factors driving the growth in the housing market.

purchase drivers and behavioral patterns of key home buying influencers.

Innovations that are transforming the market.

Click here to register for this free event, which is brought to you through the gracious support of TimberTech and Carrier.

Check out Green Builder Media’s webinar archive. Recent webinars of note include:

Net Zero Homes Webinar: A Behind-the-Walls Tour

What techniques are the nation’s best builders using to achieve zero net energy performance in new homes? Join Green Builder’s Editor-in-Chief Matt Power on a tour of a half-dozen recently completed net-zero homes, comparing and contrasting material choices, design concepts, and priorities.

As part of this discussion, Power will talk about structural systems, HVAC, solar power, and the move toward all-electric housing, functional design, and how to prioritize building science options.

The (Rapidly) Evolving Definition of Healthy Home and What Consumers Crave Most

Listen to Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media, discuss the major trends in healthy homes and opportunities for building pros and other members of the housing industry. As the importance of a healthy home environment increases, the definition of what constitutes a healthy home is expanding into something entirely new. Today’s home buyers exhibit interest in:

How to rid homes of indoor toxins and maintain good indoor air quality.

Lifestyle-enabled floorplans.

Responsible life choices.

Healthy cooking and fitness.

Emotional stability and feeling safe in a stress-free home.

This webinar will explore how shifting consumer expectations, purchase preferences, and buying behaviors are placing new demands on building professionals and manufacturers alike, including brand-new research. Reserve your free spot at this timely event and get all the information you need to rethink how your customers view healthy homes.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachments

Carrier Logo_Jpeg

TT-GATG-Trademarkweb

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 [email protected]