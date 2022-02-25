Free2move unstoppable, arrives in Columbus!

Breaking News
150 Jeep® Renegades are available for use by the minute, by the day, or by the month, through the Free2move app

Columbus, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Free2move has just arrived in Columbus, Ohio, and is revolutionizing mobility in the city. Through the Free2move app, people are able to immediately access brand-new Jeep Renegades parked in the city center, and rent the vehicles by the minute, by the day, or by the month. Already present in Washington D.C., Portland, Denver, and Austin, and available with dedicated solutions in California, Colorado, and Texas, Free2move continues to advance in its American expansion with Columbus Ohio as the newest Mobility Hub.

“The creation of a new Mobility Hub in Columbus, Ohio, is proof of Free2move’s interest in simplifying and guaranteeing mobility in the United States, with a complete solution that offers different types of rentals according to the consumer’s needs. Columbus is the next step in our expansion, a city that has opened its doors to us and to which we are very grateful for its support and help in the development of smart mobility,” shares Shant Mouradian, Free2move Chief Operating Officer.

Free2move Mobility Hubs offer easy-to-use vehicle access. Through the dedicated app, service is available 24/7, and vehicles are booked directly with each individual Free2move customer account; no additional paperwork is required. Prices are all-inclusive, meaning insurance, parking, and fuel in the car is all included in the quoted price. Vehicle access options are available by the minute and by the week, with the free-floating fleet of Jeep® Renegades. And customers looking for longer term use can book the Free2move Car On Demand monthly subscription service, which includes vehicle delivery to their preferred location.

“Columbus is excited to be joining other major U.S. cities that have partnered with Free2Move to offer a new mobility option for residents and visitors,” said Jennifer L. Gallagher, Director of the Department of Public Service. “The car-sharing service will provide an option for people who don’t own a vehicle but need mobility connections to travel around our city.”

Designed to provide seamless vehicle access, Free2move can take people on shopping excursions, and be used for weekend getaways and family adventures. The applications for Free2move Jeep® Renegades are limitless!

“Free2Move car-sharing plays an important role in City of Columbus multimodal mobility planning,” said Robert Ferrin, Assistant Director of the Division of Parking Services. “The service will provide flexibility for vehicle owners and non-owners alike, support sustainability goals, and offer a proven parking demand management tool in the city’s urban neighborhoods.”

About Free2move 

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points in Europe.

