Austin TX, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freebirds World Burrito has always been committed to supporting the military community and expressing their gratitude for the selfless service of our armed forces. Freebirds World Burrito is taking their appreciation to new heights by offering a free burrito to any active military member or veteran who visits their local Freebirds on Veterans Day, November 11, 2023. All that is needed to redeem this special offer is a valid military ID.

“At Freebirds, we understand the importance of showing our gratitude to the brave individuals who have selflessly served our country,” said Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “We are deeply committed to giving back to our community, and what better way to do so than by offering a delicious meal to those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms.”

But the celebration doesn’t end there. In the spirit of giving back, Freebirds World Burrito will also be donating free burritos to various military and veteran organizations throughout Texas in the week leading up to Veterans Day. As part of this initiative, Freebirds is collaborating with local veteran groups to ensure that the food reaches those who need it most, emphasizing its dedication to serving and honoring those who have served our nation.

“Veteran’s Day is not only about acknowledging our heroes with free burritos but also about demonstrating our enduring commitment to our military community,” Eagle added. “By donating food to local veteran organizations, we aim to make a meaningful and lasting impact.”

Freebirds World Burrito is proud to be a part of the communities it serves, and this Veteran’s Day initiative reflects its dedication to giving back to those who have given so much. As a brand that cares deeply about veterans, Freebirds invites everyone to join them on November 11, 2023, in celebrating and honoring our veteran and active military heroes.

To find a participating Freebirds World Burrito location near you, please visit https://www.freebirds.com/locations.

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there’s something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

