Austin TX, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The holiday season is upon us, and Freebirds World Burrito is spreading joy with a feast of fantastic deals to make your celebrations even more delightful! From Black Friday Week through the 12 Days of Freebies, Freebirds invites you to savor the spirit of the season with mouthwatering offers and festive flavors.

Kicking off the holiday cheer early, Freebirds is unwrapping special Black Friday deals from November 20th to November 25th. Fuel your shopping spree or treat yourself to a flavorful break – our Black Friday bonanza is here to make your holidays even brighter!

Black Friday Exclusive Offers from November 20th – November 25th (closed on Thanksgiving):

Free Lg. Chips & Dip

$2 Off $15

$4 Off $25

Free Regular Fountain Drink

Free Kids Meal

BOGO (50% Off Entrées)

10% Off

Free Upgrade to Monster

As we approach the most wonderful time of the year, Freebirds is excited to announce our ‘12 Days of Freebies deals from December 12th to December 23rd. Each day brings a delightful surprise – from festive freebies to exclusive discounts, it’s our way of adding a dash of joy to your holiday celebrations.

‘12 Days of Freebies’ Exclusive Offers from December 12th to December 23rd:

Day1 (12/12) Deal: Free Death Sauce Bottles (with $30 Min Purchase)

Free Death Sauce Bottles (with $30 Min Purchase) Day 2 (12/13) Deal: BOGO

BOGO Day 3 (12/14) Deal: Free Upgrade to Monster

Free Upgrade to Monster Day 4 (12/15) Deal: Buy 2, Get 2 Free (Chicken)

Buy 2, Get 2 Free (Chicken) Day 5 (12/16) Deal: $5 Off $25

$5 Off $25 Day 6 (12/17) Deal: Kids Eat Free

Kids Eat Free Day 7 (12/18) Deal: Free Queso

Free Queso Day 8 (12/19) Deal: $8 Claims to Fame (Online Exclusive)

$8 Claims to Fame (Online Exclusive) Day 9 (12/20) Deal: 9% Off

9% Off Day 10 (12/21) Deal: $10 Monster Bowls

$10 Monster Bowls Day 11 (12/22) Deal: Free Brownie

Free Brownie Day 12 (12/23) Deal: Free Lg. Chips and Dip

“At Freebirds World Burrito, we are dedicated to bringing joy to our customers, especially during the holiday season,” said Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the holidays with our delicious offerings and incredible discounts”.

Join us in savoring the season and creating delicious memories with Freebirds World Burrito! Visit any of our Texas locations or order online to unwrap these festive deals and add a dash of flavor to your holiday festivities.

Ordering for a holiday party? We got you covered! Celebrate the festive season with Freebirds World Burrito catering! Elevate your gatherings with our flavorful spreads, featuring customizable burrito bars, savory bowls, and more. Indulge in the joy of hassle-free hosting as our catering experts ensure a seamless experience, allowing you to savor every moment with friends and family. From office parties to intimate family dinners, Freebirds’ holiday catering brings a burst of bold flavors to your festivities. Spice up your holidays – order Freebirds World Burrito catering and unwrap the gift of delicious memories!

For more information on Freebirds’ holiday deals and promotions, please visit www.freebirds.com or follow us on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito for updates on the 12 Days of Freebies offers and other exciting announcements. These offers cannot be combined.

To get all the latest updates on limited time offers and promotions, sign up to be a Freebirds Reward Member at www.freebirds.com/rewards or text “BIRD” to 73718 to be the first to hear about exclusive deals!

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there’s something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

