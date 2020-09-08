Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FreeCast Strikes a Deal to Offer INSP via SelectTV and other SmartGuide-Powered Services

FreeCast Strikes a Deal to Offer INSP via SelectTV and other SmartGuide-Powered Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

In its latest partnership, FreeCast moves to offer new channels via its aggregated SmartGuide.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreeCast and general-entertainment network INSP have entered into a long-term partnership for the distribution of INSP to FreeCast’s customers as part of a new channel offering. Although over the past months FreeCast has added dozens of Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels to its SelectTV service, INSP will be classified as an essential channel and thus available for purchase to all subscribers as part of a forthcoming family-oriented bundle available to the company’s subscribers.

FreeCast’s SmartGuide technology aggregates both linear and on-demand television from subscription-based, free/ad-supported, and pay-per-view sources. This technology powers the company’s flagship SelectTV service, as well as several other consumer-facing and private label brands.

INSP, consistently ranked by Nielsen as one of today’s most popular networks, reaches more than 71M U.S. households via cable, satellite, and OTT distribution. The network offers Western and Western-adjacent content as well as original series, timeless classics, and action-filled dramas. INSP provides a trusted viewing experience for all ages.  INSP will be available for purchase to all subscribers of SelectTV and SmartGuide-powered services with additional networks to be announced in the coming weeks. 

Tracy West, FreeCast’s Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution, discussed the company’s plans for INSP and other channels. “Our service is growing, and we are expanding the options available for our subscribers. Our SmartGuide is a tool for customers to aggregate all free and paid content into one organized digital guide. With massive amounts of content and apps streamed, it’s a must-have tool in today’s cluttered streaming environment.  We are very happy to work together with INSP to bring such a strong channel to our subscribers.”

Mark Kang, INSP’s SVP of Worldwide Distribution, had this to say: “It’s exciting to partner with SelectTV to mutually expand our reach. INSP is a top 20-ranked network among all Nielsen rated channels, providing high entertainment in a safe environment, featuring heroic characters and stories. In addition to top ratings, INSP enjoys one of the longest length of tune-in time in the industry. In other words, when viewers tune into INSP, they stay longer. We look forward to welcoming SelectTV viewers to this fold.”     

[email protected]
(407) 374-1607
Company: http://FreeCast.com  
Product: http://SelectTV.com  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.