House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., is distancing himself from two GOP rebels’ threats to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from power.
Good told reporters on Thursday that the “appropriate” time to pick a new leader for the House GOP would be in November. Traditionally, the closed-door election to pick a new party leader takes place sometime that month following an election.
The Virginia Republican was one of eight House GOP lawmakers who voted with Democ
