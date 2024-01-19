Members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus are revolting against legislation proposed by their Republican counterparts that they say is intended to “muzzle” and “silence” their lawmaking abilities in exchange for giving Democrats more legislative powers.

Although mainstream Republicans in the state vehemently deny this suggested motivation for the legislation, Freedom Caucus State Director Evan Newman told Fox News Digital the pair of bills, H.4695 and H.4735,

[Read Full story at source]