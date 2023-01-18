Ossian, Indiana , Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC: FHLD) (“FHLD” the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will bring the company’s platforms current with all SEC, OTC and FINRA requirements, publishing its 2022-year end Information and Statements to bring the company current. In doing so the year end for reporting purposes will be changed to from September 30 to December 31 and there will be a “long” audit covering the period of October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022, filed before March 30 deadline.
Our plan is based on redirecting the company’s focus with a productive organization in the Cannabis arena. The Company management is in current discussions and negotiations with private companies in the Cannabis industry to acquire and or joint venture with. Further information will be announced in the very near future.
Press Release Contact:
Brian Kistler
CEO
Freedom Holdings, Inc.
260-490-9990
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. We caution prospective investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.
