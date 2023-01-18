Ossian, Indiana , Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC: FHLD) (“FHLD” the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will bring the company’s platforms current with all SEC, OTC and FINRA requirements, publishing its 2022-year end Information and Statements to bring the company current. In doing so the year end for reporting purposes will be changed to from September 30 to December 31 and there will be a “long” audit covering the period of October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022, filed before March 30 deadline.

Our plan is based on redirecting the company’s focus with a productive organization in the Cannabis arena. The Company management is in current discussions and negotiations with private companies in the Cannabis industry to acquire and or joint venture with. Further information will be announced in the very near future.

