Sydney, Australia, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreedomPay, a leading global provider of integrated commerce solutions, announces the successful certification and official launch of EFTPOS Least Cost Routing on its market-leading PCI P2PE integrated payments platform in Australia. This milestone achievement enhances the capabilities of FreedomPay’s platform, providing a seamless and cost-effective solution for both domestic and international merchants operating in the Australian market.

With the announcement of EFTPOS Least Cost Routing, FreedomPay extends its commitment to deliver innovative payment solutions with its integration of over 1000 Electronic Cash Register (ECR) and point-of-service (EPOS) applications. Merchants now have the capability to offer fully integrated contact and contactless transactions for EFTPOS, as well as support for all popular international card schemes.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful deployment of EFTPOS Least Cost Routing on our PCI P2PE integrated payments platform in Australia,” said Tony Hammond, SVP, Global Product Delivery at FreedomPay. “This milestone reflects our dedication to empowering merchants with cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance the customer experience but also drive operational efficiency and cost savings.”

One of the key advantages of FreedomPay’s PCI P2PE solution is its ability to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance. Merchants can now benefit from enhanced security features while simultaneously lowering their overall costs of card processing. The integration of EFTPOS Least Cost Routing aligns with FreedomPay’s commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of the payments landscape.

FreedomPay’s omnichannel solution further reinforces its position as an industry leader, seamlessly integrating with all sales channels to deliver a consistent and user-friendly experience across the entire merchant enterprise. This omnichannel approach enables merchants to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction, regardless of the chosen sales channel.

About FreedomPay

About FreedomPay FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against the PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (PCI P2PE) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

