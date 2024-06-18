Donation on Device gains strong support from merchants and consumers alike

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™, has long been committed to contributing its technical expertise and innovative spirit to support impactful charitable organizations. Consistent with that commitment, they have dedicated their resources to develop Donation on Device, a new platform functionality that enables charitable donations right at the point-of-sale, driving increased donations and awareness of charities that are making a difference in individual lives and communities. Their founding partner for the initiative is the Cancer Support Community (CSC,) a global leader in support, navigation, insights, and advocacy for people impacted by cancer.

According to a study by Engage for Good, “the largest point-of-sale fundraising efforts by American retailers collected $749 million in consumer donations in 2022, a 24% increase from 2020.” The online study of almost 1400 adults, supported by a grant by the AFP Foundation for Philanthropy, reported that “53% of respondents had made a checkout charity donation in the past year.” FreedomPay believes that these statistics point to a continued and growing interest by consumers to participate in charitable giving with retailers.

FreedomPay’s initiative is supported by its DecisionPoint Network™, a digital advertising platform with nearly 1,000,000 screens globally, allowing merchants to prompt charitable donations right at the point-of-sale, driving increased donations and greater awareness for charities near to their hearts and to the hearts of their customers.

“At FreedomPay we are proud to support global charities and we are excited to introduce an easy way for merchants and customers to get involved,” said Tom Durovsik, Founder & CEO of FreedomPay. “By launching Donation on Device, we are able to bring an impactful change to charitable causes across the world. All merchants on the FreedomPay Platform will have an opportunity to participate and are learning about the initiative now,” said Durovsik.

“We are honored to have been selected as a founding partner,” said CSC’s CEO Sally Werner. “For over 20 years, FreedomPay has supported CSC’s mission to serve people coping with a cancer diagnosis in numerous ways that have made a tangible positive difference in the lives of countless individuals and families.”

According to the United States’ National Cancer Institute, “as of January 2022, it is estimated that there are 18.1 million cancer survivors in the United States.” That number is expected to grow over the next decade, as will the number of impacted individuals who could benefit from support, navigation, and resources.

CSC is a global nonprofit that uplifts and strengthens cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and their loved ones, by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care. They provide professionally led support and navigation services, along with social connections and award-winning education — when, where and how impacted individuals prefer throughout their cancer experience. These resources are available at nearly 200 Cancer Support Community, Gilda’s Club, and healthcare partner locations as well as online and over the phone — all at no cost to those in need of services.

Werner added: “The Donation on Device program will help us sustain and expand our programs, research, and advocacy that give comfort and inspire hope.”

