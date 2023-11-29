London, United Kingdom, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™, was announced the winner of Best Data Insights at the annual FF Awards presented by Fintech Finance.

The FF Awards are a celebration and recognition of companies in the fintech space and their products, services or ideas that bring meaningful change to the financial services sector. The Best Data Insight award recognises FreedomPay’s use of data in an unexpected way to enhance customer experience and empower merchants.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as the Best Data Insights at the FF Awards 2023,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “The recognition is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative and secure commerce solutions that empower businesses and enhance the customer experience.”

FreedomPay continues to be at the forefront of innovation, pushing boundaries to deliver exceptional solutions that shape the future of commerce. The company remains committed to driving Next Level commerce technology while continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our valued partners and merchants around the world.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

