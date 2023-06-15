SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Freeview Australia Limited, the free digital television service that presents and promotes free-to-air channels and content, has entered into a multi-year renewal agreement to license Adeia’s media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

Freeview Australia plays a critical role in providing Australian audiences with frictionless, cost-free, live and on-demand access to popular local & international content offered by Australia’s major free-to-air broadcasters: The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Seven Network, Nine Network and Network 10.

“The world-class hybrid broadcast and broadband TV (HbbTV) service offered by Freeview Australia provides viewers with seamless access to high-quality entertainment experiences, extending the reach of free-to-air players while offering Australian consumers the convenience of accessing desired content when and where they choose,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia’s chief licensing officer and general manager, media. “Adeia’s media IP portfolio enables viewers to intuitively navigate Freeview’s vast library and find the content they desire.”

Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Adeia’s innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers’ day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia’s customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

About Freeview Australia

Freeview provides access for Australians to watch, search & discover 30+ Channels of Live & On Demand TV, All in the one place, All for FREE! No charges, fees or contracts. When viewers’ Freeview certified TV’s are connected to an aerial and the internet, viewers can access free local & international Movies, Drama, Sport, Comedy, Reality, News, Docos, Children’s shows & more from Australian free-to-air channels ABC, SBS, 7, 9 & 10 via the always-on mini guide on their TV, simply by using their TV’s remote control or additionally from the Freeview companion app for mobile devices.

For more, please visit Freeview.com.au

