Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Freeze Tag Launches QRates and Cubimals for Munzee Community

Freeze Tag Launches QRates and Cubimals for Munzee Community

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Tustin, CA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new over-the-air update of the Munzee app that focuses on Cubimals, cube-shaped animal collectibles that can be found inside QRates. The new update focuses on reinvigorating the physical gameplay the app is known for, increasing daily activity, and offering more in-app purchase options.

At launch, a player has a chance of finding a QRate after capturing a basic physical game piece, a QR Code known as a “Greenie.” Once a QRate is found, players must capture or deploy more physical game pieces (either Greenies or other types of QR Codes) to unlock it and receive the prize inside.

“The Greenie is the backbone of Munzee. Hunting down QR Code stickers to scan and capture is a satisfying experience that promotes regular physical activity,” said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. “QRates enhance this experience and rewards players for achieving their goals.”

QRates can contain the aforementioned Cubimals, Booster Credits, or other game pieces. Freeze Tag has committed to rotating the QRate contents throughout the year to keep things fresh for players. In addition, as there are currently only 3 QRate types — the standard “QRate,” “Gold QRate,” and “Diamond QRate” — more QRate types with different prizes are planned for the future.

Players can locate QRates through their dedicated section under “Inventory” in their User Profile. This section allows players to see the requirements to unlock their QRate, track their progress, and to apply QRowbars, a new in-game credit that will reduce the requirements by 25%. 

QRowbars are available for purchase in the In-App Store, and players can apply up to 3 of them per QRate. Freeze Tag expects this new addition will lead to improved retention, increased physical activity for new and verteran players alike, and offer players new ways to spend Zeds within the app. 

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses.  Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences.  For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CONTACT: Contact:

[email protected]

714-210-3850 x26

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.