Freeze Tag Tours Chicago with “Curious City Scavenger Hunt” Powered By Eventzee and WBEZ Chicago

Tustin, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announces that WBEZ, Chicago’s NPR news station launched a virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Curious City Scavenger Hunt: Chicago Eats Edition” guided competitors throughout Chicago while exploring new cuisines and neighborhoods.

The inaugural event was brought to life by WBEZ’s Curious City program, an ongoing news experiment that includes the public in the editorial decision-making process. Dubbed the “Chicago Eats Edition” the event itself featured 74 groups of challenges for players to complete from mid-August to mid-September. Each challenge group represented a Chicago community where players were tasked to find and interact with local restaurants to learn more about the area.

“The Curious City event is a prime example of the endless capabilities of our Eventzee application,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “The team at WBEZ took their event to new heights, and has offered us some great insight into future uses of the Eventzee platform.”

One of the key features of the new Eventzee app is the ability to group challenges together to be completed sequentially. The “Curious City Scavenger Hunt” made great use of this new feature for its month-long event. Within each group there were three challenges for each of the 74 communities throughout Chicago.

The first challenge included a rhyming clue to guess the name of the neighborhood. The second challenge asked players to take a selfie in front of a particular restaurant in the area. The third challenge required players to submit a question to WBEZ. The radio station plans on using these questions to follow up with reporting in various areas around Chicago.

WBEZ Chicago shared that the scavenger hunt was overwhelmingly successful, with 407 teams (both virtual and in-person) and more than 1,000 individuals who participated from across the Chicagoland area.

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at [email protected] or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About WBEZ Chicago

WBEZ, Chicago’s NPR news station, serves the community with fact-based, objective news and information. WBEZ’s award-winning journalists ask tough questions, dig deep for answers and expose truths that spark change and foster understanding. In addition to its local and national news programming, WBEZ Chicago is home to a growing portfolio of popular podcasts, including the “Making” series of Making Obama and Making Oprah; a new investigative series, Motive; 16 Shots: A podcast about the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald; Nerdette; and Sound Opinions. WBEZ Chicago has a legacy of innovation as the birthplace of nationally acclaimed programs such as This American Life, and Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and the ground-breaking podcast, Serial. Download the WBEZ app, available in the App Store and Google Play. Learn more about WBEZ Chicago and its award-winning programming and on-demand digital content at wbez.org or on Facebook or Twitter.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.