Fr8University contributes to the future of new generations

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT), (“Fr8Tech”), a technology company based on its custom-developed Fr8App platform, is powered by AI and machine learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the United States-Mexico-Canada (NAFTA) region, expands its training program, Fr8University, by directly collaborating with one of the most prestigious private Universities in Mexico.

Fr8University, an educational program offering classroom and on-the-job training for incoming Fr8Tech team members and university students, was started in late 2020 and matriculated its first graduating class in early 2021. Fr8University is now moving beyond training and hiring students by directly entering into a collaborative agreement with a leading University in Mexico to secure the company’s access to talent with the view to ensuring continuity in the Company’s growth as well as providing academia with access to real-time business experiences and technology development challenges.

Mario Mena, HR director at Fr8App, said, “We have established a University-Company collaboration model, where an alliance has been created for educational reinforcement through the development of specific projects around new technologies. With this, we reaffirm our commitment to keep innovating at all times and collaborate with the professional learning community. The market for talent in our sector is increasingly impacting companies within the sector and we believe this alliance will give us a leg up on our competitors while providing a leading university with some unique offerings for its student body.”

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said, “The students will be immersed in the logistics world by participating in our Fr8University program. With the knowledge gained from our program and their understanding of computer science, the Company gains insights on the latest trends in technology and the students get to have a real impact on some live projects taking place at our company.”

About Fr8University

Fr8University program was initially designed to develop our collaborators by providing training in an extensive list of topics in different areas that facilitated their successful incorporation into the truckload freight industry value chain workspace. Now, Fr8University is expanding its program scope by creating alliances with universities, where university talents have the opportunity to collaborate on real projects that add value to our operation.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Fr8Tech, Nasdaq: FRGT) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App) is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com

