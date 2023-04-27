Fr8Tech increases convertible Note facility by $3.3 million to $9.9 million and renews $5.0 million secured lending facility

HOUSTON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”), a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, announces an increase in its convertible note facility by $3.3 million to $9.9 million in addition to renewing its collateralized lending facility for $5.0 million. Fr8Tech, agreed to amend its Loan and Security Agreement with Capital Foundry on April 25, 2023 and extend it through to 2025. The amendment will maintain the revolving line of credit at $5.0 million and includes additional types of collateral in line with Fr8Tech’s anticipated growth.

“It has been great to see Fr8Tech evolve since we first started working with them in 2019, especially its accelerated growth in the past eighteen months,” stated John Fox, Capital Foundry’s Chief Credit Officer. “We look forward to the results we believe the company can achieve with this additional liquidity to continue to support its ambitious growth plans.”

“Capital Foundry has been a wonderful financial ally,” stated Paul Freudenthaler, Fr8Tech’s Chief Financial Officer. “They have worked with us hand in hand and have been instrumental in helping us expand our offerings, particularly to the larger shipper clients. In addition to extending the Capital Foundry facility through early 2025, we were also able to increase our convertible loan facility to provide us with additional dry powder to continue funding our organic growth initiatives. We have the additional liquidity facilities in place and flexibility to finance collateral in all three USMCA countries as we ramp up the activity on our platform and our sales efforts in mid-2023 in what has been an admittedly difficult market so far this year. Each of the facilities will help provide us with the ability to continue to execute on our business plan.”

Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of its acquisition of Fr8App.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App’s business; (2) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Freight Technologies’ ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the merger, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Fr8App to grow, manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) costs related to the merger; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Freight Technologies or Fr8App may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App; (8) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (9) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Freight Technologies’ other filings with the SEC. Freight Technologies cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Freight Technologies and Fr8App caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Freight Technologies and Fr8App do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

