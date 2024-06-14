Our platform makes the process of delivering goods more efficient by bringing intuitive technology to handle operations in a more streamlined way

HOUSTON, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech” or “Freight Technologies”), a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, recently participated in Chardan’s Transport Platform Tech Series. This virtual conference featured key industry players and highlighted Freight Technologies’ mission to revolutionize cross-border shipping through their advanced technology platform, Fr8App.

During the conference, Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies, and Don Quinby, CFO of Freight Technologies, presented their vision for transforming the traditional, complex process of over-the-road (OTR) shipping into a more efficient, transparent, and flexible operation. They discussed the challenges currently faced by the shipping industry and how Fr8App’s innovative solutions are addressing these issues.

“What we are doing here is creating a huge network of carriers that are able to move cross-border loads from Mexico to the US and Canada and back,” said Mr.Javier Selgas. “Our platform makes the process of delivering goods more efficient by bringing intuitive technology to handle operations in a more streamlined way. Furthermore, we have a talented and dedicated team of operations professionals who are always available to assist shippers and carriers in navigating , transacting and managing shipments across the Fr8App platform.”

Mr.Selgas and Mr.Quinby also highlighted the current trends within and challenges facing the shipping industry, which continues to evolve in the aftermath of global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, and trade disputes. Mr. Quinby emphasized the importance of resilience and agility in the current environment stating, “Having systems and technology in place that enable you to navigate these risk factors is incredibly important, and we think that Fr8App has the ability to do just that.”

The speakers pointed out the growing trend of multinational companies investing in Mexico, noting that “Mexico is now the largest trading partner of the United States.” This accelerating trend underscores the necessity for robust and innovative shipping solutions like Fr8App to handle the growing volume of cross-border trade efficiently.

For more information on Chardan’s Transport Platform Tech Series, including videos of the discussions please visit: Freight Technologies at Chardan’s Virtual Transport Platform Tech Series

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App’s business, if it should recur; (2) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Freight Technologies’ ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that Freight Technologies or Fr8App may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (5) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App; (6) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (7) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Freight Technologies’ other filings with the SEC. Freight Technologies cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Freight Technologies and Fr8App caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Freight Technologies and Fr8App do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

