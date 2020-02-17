FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Breaking News
CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2019 financial results.  The Company’s earnings release for the fourth quarter 2019 will be issued after market close on Wednesday February 26, 2020 and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 291-5491, Confirmation Number 3826331.  Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The live audio-only webcast can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://attglobal.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1285861&tp_key=1fddfc2c7d

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on February 27, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on March 27, 2020.  To access the replay, please dial (866) 207-1041 or (402) 970-0847.  The replay pass code is 8502743.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries.  FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Roanoke, Virginia. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

