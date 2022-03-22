Breaking News
FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fiscal Year 2021 revenue up 87% and year-end order book increased 67% versus 2020

Company expects continued strong progress in 2022 with sequential improvement in gross margin and is raising full year delivery guidance

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreightCar America, Inc. (“FCA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Business Highlights        

  • Fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $75.0 million, up 23.8% year-over-year, on deliveries of 604 railcars
  • Gross margin of $6.6 million, positive for the fifth consecutive quarter
  • Manufacturing operating income of $4.9 million, positive for the third consecutive quarter
  • Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million
  • Quarter-end backlog totaled 2,323 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $240.2 million
  • 2022 delivery outlook raised from between 2,350 and 2,650 railcars to between 2,600 and 2,900 railcars, versus 1,731 deliveries in fiscal 2021

“2021 was a year of many accomplishments for FreightCar America, most notably building a strong foundation for the future with the successful transition of our manufacturing footprint to Castaños, Mexico,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “We have already begun to see the benefits of the transition, as evidenced by positive gross margin for the fifth consecutive quarter and manufacturing operating income for the third consecutive quarter, despite persistent supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.”

Meyer concluded, “The Company is on track to double its annual railcar production capacity to between 4,000 to 5,000 railcars during 2023, which we expect to be well timed with an increase in the railcar demand cycle. FreightCar America is now extremely well positioned for growth, and we are anticipating solid performance, starting in the first quarter of 2022. We believe that our performance in 2022 will demonstrate the true potential for the business.”

Fourth Quarter Results

  • Consolidated revenues were $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $58.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company delivered 604 railcars in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 505 railcars in the third quarter of 2021 and 477 railcars in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $63 thousand, compared to operating loss of ($4.2) million in the third quarter of 2021 and operating loss of ($9.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to FCA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and net loss of ($14.4) million, or ($0.87) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.5) million for the third quarter of 2021 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash items summarized in the reconciliation table below.

Full Year 2021 Results

  • Consolidated revenues were $203.1 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $108.4 million for the fiscal year 2020.
  • The Company delivered 1,731 railcars in 2021, which included 1,354 new railcars and 377 rebuilt railcars. This compares to 751 railcars in 2020, which included 600 new railcars and 151 rebuilt railcars.
  • Consolidated operating loss for 2021 was ($22.8) million, which included $6.5 million relating to restructuring and impairment charges and $0.2 million relating to impairment on leased railcars. Consolidated operating loss for 2020 was ($80.6) million, which included $18.3 million relating to restructuring and impairment charges and $19.0 million relating to impairment on leased railcars.
  • Net loss attributable to FCA for 2021 was ($41.4) million, or ($2.00) per share, compared to net loss of ($84.4) million, or ($6.29) per share, in 2020.
  • Inventories increased to $56.0 million from $38.8 million as of December 31, 2020, due to higher levels of production and raw material costs.
  • Year-end total liquidity of $41.2 million included cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents and restricted certificates of deposit (“total cash”) of $26.2 million and $15 million available under the Deferred Draw Loan that closed in December 2021.

Strategic Priorities for Fiscal Year 2022

As announced on the Company’s Strategic Update call on February 8, 2022, the priorities for the year include:

  • Achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, based on the current market outlook
  • Complete construction of a 162,000 square foot fabrication shop and expansion of the wheel and axle shop by mid-year 2022 to achieve substantial additional operational efficiencies
  • Complete construction of additional production lines, doubling annual capacity to between 4,000 and 5,000 railcars by early 2023

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results. Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call, available on the Company’s website at:

Event URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1526555&tp_key=25591acd64

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562 and entering the passcode 13726699. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 22, 2022, until 12:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13726699. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. FreightCar America is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT Lisa Fortuna or Stephen Poe
E-MAIL RAIL@alpha-ir.com
TELEPHONE 312-445-2870

FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

      December 31,
2021		       December 31,
2020		  
Assets   (in thousands, except for share and per share data)  
Current assets            
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents   $ 26,240       $ 54,047    
Restricted certificates of deposit             182    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $323 and $1,235, respectively     9,571         9,421    
VAT receivable     31,136         4,462    
Inventories, net     56,012         38,831    
Assets held for sale           10,383    
Related party asset     8,680            
Prepaid expenses     5,087         3,652    
Total current assets     136,726         120,978    
Property, plant and equipment, net     18,236         19,642    
Railcars available for lease, net     20,160         20,933    
Right of use asset     16,669         18,152    
Other long-term assets     8,873         3,037    
Total assets   $ 200,664       $ 182,742    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts and contractual payables   $ 41,185       $ 17,840    
Related party accounts payable     8,870         814    
Accrued payroll and other employee costs     2,912         2,505    
Reserve for workers’ compensation     1,563         2,645    
Accrued warranty     2,533         5,216    
Customer deposits     3,300         4,351    
Deferred income state and local incentives, current     1,291         2,219    
Lease liability, current     1,955         11,635    
Current portion of long-term debt             17,605    
Other current liabilities     5,711         6,319    
Total current liabilities     69,320         71,149    
Long-term debt, net of current portion     79,484         37,668    
Warrant liability     32,514         12,730    
Accrued pension costs     35         7,046    
Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term     1,216         2,503    
Lease liability, long-term     16,617         18,549    
Other long-term liabilities     3,134         2,600    
Total liabilities     202,320         152,245    
Stockholders’ (deficit) equity            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting), 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,947,228 and 15,861,406 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     190         159    
Additional paid in capital     83,742         82,064    
Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 327,577 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively             (1,344 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,522 )       (11,763 )  
Accumulated deficit     (80,066 )       (38,619 )  
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity     (1,656 )       30,497    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 200,664       $ 182,742    


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
    (In thousands, except for share and per share data)  
Revenues   $ 75,019     $ 60,590     $ 203,050     $ 108,447  
Cost of sales     68,412       55,066       191,592       121,949  
Gross profit (loss)     6,607       5,524       11,458       (13,502 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses     6,386       8,710       27,532       29,815  
Impairment on leased railcars     158       18,951       158       18,951  
Restructuring and impairment charges           (12,925 )     6,530       18,325  
Operating income (loss)     63       (9,212 )     (22,762 )     (80,593 )
Interest expense     (4,041     (1,554 )     (13,317 )     (2,225 )
Gain (loss) on change in fair market value of warrant liability     4,075       (3,657 )     (14,894 )     (3,657 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (7 )           10,122        
Other income     327       58       817       576  
Income (loss) before income taxes     417       (14,365 )     (40,034 )     (85,899 )
Income tax provision (benefit)     (748 )     277       1,413       199  
Net income (loss)     1,165       (14,642 )     (41,447 )     (86,098 )
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in JV           (259 )           (1,655 )
Net income (loss) attributable to FreightCar America   $ 1,165     $ (14,383 )   $ (41,447 )   $ (84,443 )
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to FreightCar America- basic   $ 0.06     $ (0.87 )   $ (2.00 )   $ (6.29 )
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to FreightCar America- diluted   $ 0.06     $ (0.87 )   $ (2.00 )   $ (6.29 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic     21,786,335       16,508,200       20,766,398       13,432,428  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted     23,197,856       16,508,200       20,766,398       13,432,428  


FreightCar America, Inc.
Segment Data
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended       Year Ended    
    December 31,       December 31,    
    2021     2020       2021     2020    
Revenues:                            
Manufacturing   $ 71,731     $ 58,048       $ 192,807     $ 98,706    
Corporate and Other     3,288       2,542         10,243       9,741    
Consolidated revenues   $ 75,019     $ 60,590       $ 203,050     $ 108,447    
                             
Operating income (loss):                            
Manufacturing   $ 4,861     $ (2,097 )     $ (757 )   $ (59,031 )  
Corporate and Other     (4,798 )     (7,115 )       (22,005 )     (21,562 )  
Consolidated operating income (loss)   $ 63     $ (9,212 )     $ (22,762 )   $ (80,593 )  


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    Year Ended December 31,  
    2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities   (in thousands)  
Net loss   $ (41,447 )   $ (86,098 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities:            
Restructuring and impairment charges     6,530       18,325  
Depreciation and amortization     4,304       9,202  
Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets     1,483       7,063  
Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives     (2,215 )     (2,219 )
Loss on change in fair market value for warrant liability     14,894       3,657  
Impairment on leased railcars     158       18,951  
Stock-based compensation recognized     2,977       1,034  
Non-cash interest expense     5,502       1,023  
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (10,122 )      
Other non-cash items, net     529       4,192  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:            
Accounts receivable     (150 )     (2,430 )
VAT receivable     (24,675 )     (4,462 )
Inventories     (12,369 )     (17,942 )
Other assets     (674 )     1,763  
Related party asset, net     (624 )     813  
Accounts and contractual payables     7,878       3,162  
Accrued payroll and employee benefits     487       (2,027 )
Income taxes payable     349       1,127  
Accrued warranty     (2,683 )     (3,172 )
Lease liability     (2,106 )     (11,553 )
Customer deposits     (1,051 )     (772 )
Other liabilities     (1,571 )     1,812  
Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits     (801 )     (354 )
Net cash flows used in operating activities     (55,397 )     (58,905 )
Cash flows from investing activities            
Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit           (4,219 )
Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit     182       7,806  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (2,290 )     (9,849 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease     433       170  
Net cash flows used in investing activities     (1,675 )     (6,092 )
Cash flows from financing activities            
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     16,000       50,000  
Deferred financing costs     (1,688 )     (3,811 )
Borrowings on revolving line of credit     48,400       6,874  
Repayments on revolving line of credit     (33,378 )     (95 )
Cash paid to acquire JV non-controlling interest           (172 )
Employee stock settlement     (12 )     (9 )
Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised     (57 )      
Net cash flows provided by financing activities     29,265       52,787  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (27,807 )     (12,210 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of year     54,047       66,257  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of year   $ 26,240     $ 54,047  
Supplemental cash flow information            
Interest paid   $ 6,537     $ 421  
Income tax refunds received, net of payments   $ 5     $ 938  
Stock issued for acquisition   $     $ 3,237  
Non-cash transactions            
Change in unpaid construction in process   $ 122     $ (489 )
Accrued PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK Note   $ 1,278     $  
Issuance of warrants   $ 4,891     $ 9,073  
             
   

FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of income before taxes to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Three Months Ended
September 30,		      Year Ended
December 31,
    2021     2020     2021       2021     2020  
                       
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 417   $ (14,365 ) $ 2,256     $ (40,034 ) $ (85,899 )
Depreciation & Amortization   1,000     1,248     1,108       4,304     9,202  
Interest Expense, net   4,041     1,554     3,562       13,317     2,225  
EBITDA   5,458     (11,563 )   6,926       (22,413 )   (74,472 )
                       
Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a)   (4,075 )   3,657     293       14,894     3,657  
Restructuring and impairment (b) charges (b)       (12,925 )       6,530     18,325  
Impairment of leased railcars (c)   158     18,951           158     18,951  
Loss/(Gain) on extinguishment of debt (d)   7         (10,129 )     (10,122 )    
Alabama Grant Amortization (e)   (551 )   (555 )   (555 )     (2,216 )   (2,219 )
Transaction Costs (f)       322     196       491     465  
Consulting Costs (g)   129               129      
Retention & Success Bonuses (h)       2,211               3,130  
Legal Reserve (i)   256               756      
Plant Transition Costs (j)       1,252           2,386     2,239  
Stock Based Compensation   148     455     (133 )     2,977     1,034  
Other, net   (327 )   (58 )   (145 )     (817 )   (576 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,203   $ 1,747   $ (3,547 )   $ (7,247 ) $ (29,466 )

(1)   EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.

(2)   Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:

a)   This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
b)   The Company incurred certain restructuring costs related to severance and other costs related to its shut-down of the Shoals and Roanoke facilities.
c)   During the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2021, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.
d)   The Company recorded a non-cash gain on extinguishment of debt in 2021.
e)   The Company amortizes deferred grant income to cost of goods sold that represents a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss).
f)   The Company incurred certain costs during 2021 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its financing arrangements.
g)   The Company incurred certain non-recurring consulting costs during the fourth quarter of 2021.
h)   During 2020, the Company incurred costs related to retention and success bonus programs for certain employees during its restructuring.
i)   During the first and fourth quarters of 2021, the Company recognized charges related to a legal dispute.
j)   During 2020, the Company implemented a program to shift production originally planned for its U.S. plants to its Castaños facility. This adjustment represents non-recurring costs associated with moving inventory and equipment to its Castaños facility.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 

