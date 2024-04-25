CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 after the market close. The conference call and live webcast will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call which can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1663434&tp_key=081d332e65

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 9, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 23, 2024. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13745456. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the FreightCar America Investor Relations website.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor Contact: [email protected]