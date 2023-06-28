CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company made an equity inducement grant (“Inducement Grant”) to Nicholas J. Randall on June 26, 2023, in connection with Mr. Randall’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The Inducement Grant is made pursuant to the employment agreement entered into between the Company and Mr. Randall on May 12, 2023, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grant consists of 300,000 stock options that are exercisable over a ten-year period, with an exercise price no less than fair market value of Company common stock, par value $0.01 per share on the effective date, which will vest on the later of (i) the first date the closing price of one share of common stock is equal to or greater than 125% of the exercise price, and (ii) 1/3 of the options per year on the three consecutive anniversaries of June 26, 2023.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars and aftermarket parts. The Company designs and builds a broad portfolio of high-quality railcars including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, articulated intermodal flat and well cars, specialty and non-intermodal flat cars, mill, aggregate, and woodchip gondolas, coil steel cars, box cars and coal cars. The Company also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use, along with complete railcar rebody and repair services. FreightCar America is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. For more information on the Company, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

