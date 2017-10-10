Breaking News
Home / Top News / Fremantle selects Allscripts to maximise data capture, interoperability and usability

Fremantle selects Allscripts to maximise data capture, interoperability and usability

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

FREMANTLE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced today that in the second quarter of 2017, Fremantle Hospital selected Allscripts BOSSnet EMR to support the hospital’s transition from paper to electronic medical documentation workflows. The healthcare organisation will join Fiona Stanley Hospital Group and 17 other hospitals in the state who have successfully deployed the BOSSnet electronic medical record.

Fremantle Hospital and Health Service is a 300-bed specialist hospital focused on providing high-quality aged care, mental health, secondary rehabilitation, planned surgery and specialist medical services. The hospital provides quality healthcare for Perth’s southwestern suburb population and is part of the South Metropolitan Health Service (SMHS) hospital network.

As part of the BOSSnet software suite, BOSSnet eForm enables users to build electronic data entry forms to capture and display clinical data. BOSSnet Scanning digitises paper records through a complete system of scanning tools and processes designed for medical record management and clinical review.

“Our partnership with Fremantle Hospital will help the organisation achieve its goal of improving patient care in Western Australia,” said President of Allscripts Global, Alan Fowles. “Our BOSSnet solutions have enhanced electronic medical documentation workflows for many hospitals within the region and we’re committed to providing that same success to Fremantle’s patient community.”

About Allscripts
Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2017 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors:
Seth Frank
312-506-1213
[email protected]

Media:
Concetta Rasiarmos
312-447-2466
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.