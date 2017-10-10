Fremantle selects Allscripts to maximise data capture, interoperability and usability

FREMANTLE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced today that in the second quarter of 2017, Fremantle Hospital selected Allscripts BOSSnet EMR to support the hospital’s transition from paper to electronic medical documentation workflows. The healthcare organisation will join Fiona Stanley Hospital Group and 17 other hospitals in the state who have successfully deployed the BOSSnet electronic medical record.

Fremantle Hospital and Health Service is a 300-bed specialist hospital focused on providing high-quality aged care, mental health, secondary rehabilitation, planned surgery and specialist medical services. The hospital provides quality healthcare for Perth’s southwestern suburb population and is part of the South Metropolitan Health Service (SMHS) hospital network.

As part of the BOSSnet software suite, BOSSnet eForm enables users to build electronic data entry forms to capture and display clinical data. BOSSnet Scanning digitises paper records through a complete system of scanning tools and processes designed for medical record management and clinical review.

“Our partnership with Fremantle Hospital will help the organisation achieve its goal of improving patient care in Western Australia,” said President of Allscripts Global, Alan Fowles. “Our BOSSnet solutions have enhanced electronic medical documentation workflows for many hospitals within the region and we’re committed to providing that same success to Fremantle’s patient community.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2017 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors :

Seth Frank

312-506-1213

[email protected]