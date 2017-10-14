French army charter plane crashes in Ivory Coast, four Moldovans killed

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Four Moldovan citizens were killed and two others were injured when a cargo plane chartered by the French military crashed into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast’s main city, Abidjan, on Saturday, Ivorian and French officials said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- German minister upsets fellow conservatives by proposing Muslim holidays - October 14, 2017
- Spain to take control of Catalonia if gets ambiguous reply on independence - October 14, 2017
- Gunmen attack Kenyan school, killing six children: officials - October 14, 2017