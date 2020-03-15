France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday there was no shortage of grocery products and urged people to continue their food shopping as usual despite the introduction of tougher measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France asks air companies to help citizens stuck in Morocco - March 15, 2020
- Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world to fight coronavirus - March 15, 2020
- French finance minister says no shortages of essential goods - March 15, 2020