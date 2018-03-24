PARIS (Reuters) – France was in mourning on Saturday for a French security officer who died from gunshot wounds after voluntarily taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege by an Islamist militant.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK investigators search London office of firm at center of Facebook data storm - March 24, 2018
- French gendarme who took place of hostage dies of gunshot wounds - March 24, 2018
- Hundreds of thousands set to march for tighter U.S. gun controls - March 24, 2018