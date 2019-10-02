Breaking News
Home / Top News / French Independent Investment Consultant insti7 to Adopt Global Database eVestment for Data Collection on Asset Managers

French Independent Investment Consultant insti7 to Adopt Global Database eVestment for Data Collection on Asset Managers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

PARIS, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eVestment, a Nasdaq company and a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics, and insti7, the leading French independent institutional investment consultant, announced today an agreement under which eVestment will collect and manage insti7’s asset manager data and insti7 will incorporate eVestment data analytics solutions into their manager selection and monitoring processes.

By adopting eVestment, insti7 consultants will be able to better understand and analyse data from asset managers with whom they have existing relationships. Additionally, insti7 consultants will be able to access data on the 4,200+ asset managers globally reporting to eVestment. These asset managers report on more than 24,500 institutional investment products across asset classes, geographies and investment styles, representing more than $US42 trillion in assets under management.

Insti7 will collect asset managers’ data using eVestment and encourages asset managers to submit data to eVestment as soon as possible in order to facilitate insti7 analysis process. Asset managers can contact the eVestment team for guidance via [email protected]

“eVestment enables investors and consultants like insti7 to perform quantitative and qualitative analysis on the entire collective of asset managers eligible for a mandate, rather than a short list,” states Jean-Philippe Quittot, Managing Director – Head of EMEA at eVestment. “Through this, they are able to find the absolute best-fit managers for their clients.”

”eVestment provides consultants with global and transparent data on liquid investment strategies as well as tools to increase transparency in the private markets and will allow insti7 consultants to focus on analysis and knowledge of the industry,” states Benoît Boru, insti7’s CEO. “The eVestment database will allow us to increase our coverage and to select the best strategies for our institutional clients.”

“This partnership benefits the entire French institutional investment community,” surmises Quittot. “It enables more asset managers to share their expertise with insti7 to better inform the French institutional investors about their firms and their strategies.”

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq company, provides institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through our platform, while institutional investors and consultants rely on eVestment for manager due diligence, selection and monitoring. eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.

About insti7

Insti7 is the French leader of institutional investment consulting. The company was established in 2007. Insti7 provides independent advice, tailored solutions regardless of size or market segment and a full suite of complementary consulting services: asset liabilities studies, risk budgeting, due diligences, manager selection, portfolio and risk monitoring, training. With assets under advice of nearly 60 billion euros, insti7 provides customized consulting and investment solutions to public and corporate clients, insurance companies, pension schemes, foundations and endowments. Insti7 also develops common activities in the field of international finance, macroeconomics, financial crises and investments strategies with international partners through the research initiative “risk management and investment strategies” jointly supported by the Institut Louis Bachelier.

Media Contacts:
Mark Scott, Communications
eVestment
678-238-0761
[email protected]

Benoît Boru, Directeur Général – CEO
Insti7
+ 33 (0)1 47 42 77 50
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.