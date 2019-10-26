Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has approached Tiffany & Co with an acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday, at a time when the U.S. luxury jeweler grapples with the impact of tariffs on its exports to China.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jeweler Tiffany: sources - October 26, 2019
- At least seven Iraqi protesters shot dead by militia in Hilla: sources - October 26, 2019
- Police, Catalan separatists clash as day of protest ends in violence - October 26, 2019