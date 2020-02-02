French plane brings more than 250 foreign nationals from epidemic-hit Wuhan to France

More than 250 people from 30 countries arrived in France on Sunday after being flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a coronavirus, French officials said.
