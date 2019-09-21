French police break up ‘yellow vest’ and ‘black bloc’ protests in Paris

French police fired tear gas and made over a hundred arrests in Paris on Saturday as they dispersed “yellow vest” protesters attempting unauthorized rallies and black-masked demonstrators who disrupted a climate march.
