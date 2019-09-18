The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to discuss the attack on oil facilities owned by Saudi Aramco, according to the state news agency SPA.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Israel’s Netanyahu teetering in close election race: polls - September 17, 2019
- Oil steps back on Saudi supply reassurance, focus shifts to Fed - September 17, 2019
- French President Macron calls Saudi crown prince on Aramco attacks: press - September 17, 2019