French Streaming Platform Molotov Selects Magnite as SSP and SpringServe as Ad Server

Magnite and SpringServe to Power Video Advertising on Molotov’s Ad-Supported Service Mango

PARIS, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molotov, the French leading streaming platform, is leveraging Magnite as their SSP and SpringServe as their ad server for their ad-supported streaming service Mango.

Mango, Molotov’s free AVoD service launched in November 2020, is seeing strong growth on the Molotov platform since its launch, confirming viewers’ interest in this new model of advertising-financed VoD. More than 3,000 hours of programs are now available on the service, with a catalog that is growing every day.

“To support the growth of Mango, our AVoD service, we have chosen to work with leading technology providers,” said Beatrice Leroux Barraux, head of advertising revenues at Molotov. “Magnite and SpringServe have strong CTV-first technology, which allows us to optimise the advertising monetisation of our free video-on-demand offering.”

According to Magnite’s “ CTV Is for Everyone ” research, CTV consumption in France has grown four times faster than conventional TV viewing over the past 18 months. The study also found that a majority of French CTV households subscribe to at least one free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service.

“We are excited to work closely with Molotov’s team to enhance their ad-supported CTV offering as they grow,” said Valérie Latronche, Managing Director of France and Belgium at Magnite. “French consumers are embracing the convenience and wide range of choice that CTV provides and it is great to be part of the momentum of a locally-developed streaming service.”

“We’re thrilled that Molotov has chosen the SpringServe ad server to deliver high quality advertising experience for its viewers,” said Léon Siotis, Head of International at SpringServe. “Our industry-leading technology will give Molotov greater insight, transparency and control to help them more effectively manage and monetise their inventory. We look forward to working with the Molotov team to enhance their ad-supported supply.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetise their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

About Molotov

Founded by JeanDavid Blanc (tech veteran also founder of AlloCiné) and Pierre Lescure (co-founder of Canal+), Molotov is a streaming platform that is revolutionizing access to television and content, available on all screens and connected devices ( TechCrunch ). Molotov offers an unprecedented experience combining, in a single interface, linear and non-linear programs from nearly 200 publishers and television channels. Selected in the French Tech 120 government index, among the 10 Top LinkedIn Start-ups 2020, and awarded four times “Best application of the year” by users of the App Store (Apple), Google Play (Android) and by AppAnnie, Molotov has, after 5 years of existence, more than 17 million users, thus becoming the French leader in the distribution of streaming programs. In 2020, the company launched a btob division, Molotov Solutions , providing enterprises with its technology and know-how in streaming and OTT platform operation.

press@molotov.tv

Molotov Press Kit

Previous Press Releases

Molotov: molotov.tv

Magnite Media Contacts:

alexander.asif@withpr.com

+44 (0) 20 7249 7769

klim@magnite.com

+1 (917) 658-1994