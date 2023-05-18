Saint-Émilion Grand-Cru Bordeaux Wines Receive 94+ Points

Los Angeles, CA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Younan Wine Estates’ famed Bordeaux, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru wines have entered the U.S. market for sale with bold backings on their winemaking credability after receiving repeated impressive ratings by some of France’s most reputable wine critics. American business magnate Zaya Younan owns three vineyards in the region of Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France: Chateau la Croix Younan, Chateau Zaya and Chateau Ascumbas.

From the beginning, Younan’s focus has solely been on making a limited quantity of exceptional wine to compete with the best wines in the region. To do so, he hired a great team to manage the Younan Wine Estates: Dr. Alain Raynaud, Ludovic Perez, and Pierre-Clement Pene to mention a few. In just a few short years, demand for the Younan Wine Estates’ wines has skyrocketed, with the red and white wines part of Younan’s neighboring Chateau la Croix Younan & Chateau Zaya now being distributed across the U.S. through some of the nation’s most reputable retailers.

The vintages under the Younan Wine Estates have received significant high-praise, more notably at major events such as the 2022 Primeurs and 2022 Livrables Events in Bordeaux, France. Chateau la Croix Younan’s 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 vintages specifically have received 91-94 point ratings by Vinous Media’s Antonio Galloni, and famous wine critics James Suckling, Peter Moser, Jane Anson, Ulrich Sautter, Jancis Robinson, Julia Harding, Bernard Burstchy, Yves Beck, Christer Byklum, and Markus del Monego. Its wines have been described as having a “deep, dark ruby opaque core…being a powerful, juicy and sweet wine, seamless, fine in acidity, with ripe tannins, of good length, sure maturation, and potential.”

Younan Wine Estates was also recognized in 2020 for its winemaking excellence when accepted into the prestigious Grand Cercle des Vins de Bordeaux, representing the first time an American-owned château from Saint-Émilion had been included in The Grand Cercle’s ‘Rive Droite,’ and again in 2022 when CEO Zaya Younan became the first-ever American to be inducted into the Jurade of Saint-Émilion – a prestigious winemaking brotherhood that preserves and promotes the memory of Saint-Émilion Grand cru wines all over the world.

“Our complex Grand-Cru Bordeaux wines attract a discerning audience with a shared appreciation and desire for exceptional quality, heritage, and exclusivity. The wines part of the Younan Wine Estates portfolio reaches the climax of luxury lifestyle. Life is too precious to drink any other wine,” says CEO Zaya Younan.

For more information, visit chateaulacroixyounan.com and chateauzayawinery.com.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Propertie s .

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies three Saint-Émilion Grand Cru vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan, Chateau Zaya, and Chateau Ascumbas, El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva with Cigar Lounges globally, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard. Most recently, the company has entered the Spirits sector with El Septimo Cognac

