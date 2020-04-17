Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Fresh and Flavorful at Home

Fresh and Flavorful at Home

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

An easy, healthy family meal

New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb Steaks with Yogurt and Cilantro Marinade

Photo Courtesy of Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Photo Courtesy of Beef + Lamb New Zealand

MISSION, Kan., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) Whether you live on your own or are a busy parent, cooking at home can help ensure you’re eating fresh, wholesome meals. Regardless of your abilities in the kitchen, creating simple dishes featuring fresh produce and good-for-you sources of protein can not only benefit your health, but also increase the amount of quality time spent with loved ones around the family table.

The thought of cooking lamb at home can be intimidating for some, however, New Zealand grass-fed lamb steaks like those from Silver Fern Farms can be prepared the same way you would grass-fed beef. With no added growth hormones or antibiotics, the natural, minimally processed cuts of lamb are a nutrient-dense source of protein, iron and zinc, and packed with vitamins and minerals. Plus, grass-fed lamb from New Zealand is a lean, finely textured and flavorful meat, well-suited for a variety of dishes.

For example, these New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb Steaks with Yogurt and Cilantro Marinade are served over a bed of couscous and marinated in a mixture of lemon, garlic, cumin, cilantro and yogurt. Because the natural cuts of meat are hand-selected to deliver a quality eating experience, they are easy to prepare and can be put on the table in less than 30 minutes.

Find more information, cooking tips and recipes at beefandlambnz.com.

New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb Steaks with Yogurt and Cilantro Marinade
Recipe courtesy of Silver Fern Farms on behalf of Beef + Lamb New Zealand
Prep time: 8 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 1-2

Lamb:
2 Silver Fern Farms 100% New Zealand Grass-Fed Lamb Steaks (4 ounces each)
sea salt, to taste
freshly ground pepper, to taste

Marinade:
1  lemon, zest and juice only
2  cloves garlic, crushed
1/2  teaspoon ground cumin
1/4  cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1/4  cup natural yogurt

1  prepared vegetable couscous
crumbled feta cheese

To prepare lamb: Season lamb steaks with salt and pepper, to taste.

To make marinade: In resealable bag or mixing bowl, combine lemon zest and juice, garlic, cumin, cilantro and yogurt.

Using pastry brush or spoon, coat lamb steaks with marinade and let rest 15 minutes.

Wipe excess marinade from lamb steaks. Reserve remaining marinade in bag.

On grill warmed to high heat or skillet over medium-high heat, cook lamb steaks approximately 3-4 minutes on the first sides for medium-rare steaks then flip to cook other sides for 3-4 minutes.

Once lamb steaks are cooked to desired doneness, transfer to cutting board or plate, cover with tinfoil and let rest 5 minutes. 

Slice lamb steaks across grain and serve over vegetable couscous.

Drizzle with remaining marinade, if desired, and garnish with crumbled feta cheese.

Michael French
[email protected] 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b40a4c0e-403e-44ad-8ed1-25f1fb3f3544

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.