A Democratic congressman in an Illinois battleground district said he has no regrets about hosting drag shows for children after years of promoting drag events on social media.
“No,” Rep. Eric Sorensen said in a recent video obtained by Fox News Digital when asked if he regrets hosting drag shows for children.
Earlier this month, popular social media account Libs of TikTok posted previous photos of Sorensen both dressed in drag and hosting a drag show for children
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Freshman Dem in battleground district says he has ‘no’ regrets hosting drag events for kids - March 25, 2024
- Lawmakers brace for brutal new government spending fight on heels of last shutdown battle - March 25, 2024
- Deadline arrives for Trump to post $454 million bond in New York AG Letitia James case - March 25, 2024