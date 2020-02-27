Freshpet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced the pricing of its follow-on offering of 3,478,260 shares of the Company’s common stock in an underwritten public offering at a price to the public of $66.00 per share. Freshpet has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 521,739 additional shares of its common stock.

The offering is expected to close on March 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Certain of our officers and directors have indicated that they will purchase an aggregate of approximately 18,400 shares of our common stock in this offering at the public offering price. The underwriters will receive the same underwriting discount on any shares purchased by these officers and directors as they will on any other shares sold to the public in this offering.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering with Baird and William Blair acting as co-managers.

An effective shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 25, 2020. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about Freshpet and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, email: [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business.

Contact:
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
[email protected]

