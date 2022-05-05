Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Cowen’s 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

Breaking News
SECAUCUS, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRPT) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in Cowen’s 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York, NY.

The presentation will be on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed over the Internet and hosted on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.freshpet.com.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens.  We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

