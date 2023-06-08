Freshservice helps Texas A&M’s transportation department provide students, faculty, staff and visitors with support anytime, anywhere

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshworks Inc . (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced that its service management platform, Freshservice ® , is helping drive digital transformation at higher education institutions across the nation, including Texas A&M University. Freshservice helps Texas A&M’s Transportation Services support students, faculty, and staff with transit and parking-related inquiries during the school year.

Digital transformation is at the top of nearly every higher education institution’s business priorities, according to EDUCAUSE . Yet these organizations face unique obstacles like tight budgets, strict regulations, and highly sensitive data. In addition to Texas A&M, other schools including Georgetown University, Eastern Washington University, and Wake Forest University have selected Freshservice to power their IT support and service management.

Texas A&M University’s Transportation Services department uses Freshservice to manage IT service tickets, transit-related inquiries from students, faculty and staff and the influx of inquiries they receive during football season. Freshservice has helped this department modernize and automate IT processes quickly, enabling the Transportation Services’ staff to more efficiently provide students, faculty, staff and visitors with the support they need.

“All higher-ed institutions are on a digital transformation journey. Freshworks has helped us centralize our IT support and improve our ticket resolution time by more than 30%. The platform’s flexibility and scalability have allowed us to customize it to our unique needs and support our diverse user base,” said James Williams, System Administrator IV, Transportation Services at Texas A&M University.

Freshservice includes a wide range of features specifically tailored for higher education , including multi-campus support, self-service portals, asset management, and incident management. The cloud-based software integrates with popular communication tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, making it easy for IT teams to collaborate and resolve issues quickly. Freshservice is also highly customizable, with a range of configuration options available to meet the specific needs of each institution and automate services for different departments, campuses, and colleges.

“Higher education institutions face unique challenges dealing with small teams and budgets when undergoing digital transformation. Freshworks’ service management platform helps universities to do this by providing a unified student, faculty, and staff experience while enabling them to maintain the security and privacy of data for different departments,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. “Summer break presents universities and colleges with the perfect opportunity to review and evaluate their service management tools to make sure they’re working with a partner that allows them to focus on what matters most—providing a high-quality education to their students.”

About Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University has a proud history that stretches back to 1876 when The Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas became the first public institution of higher learning in the state of Texas. Nestled in the heart of the Houston-Dallas-Austin triangle, Texas A&M University at College Station is the state’s largest university, with nearly 65,000 students calling Aggieland home, and another 5,200 Aggies are studying at branch campuses in Galveston, Texas, and Doha, Qatar. Texas A&M’s designation as a land-, sea-, and space-grant institution reflects the superior quality and diverse range of research and innovation occurring on campus daily.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. , (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 60,000 customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

