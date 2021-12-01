Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following events:

  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. Pacific Time (12:40 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com.

About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any first parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Joon Huh
ir@freshworks.com 
650-988-5699 

Media Relations Contact:
Jayne Gonzalez
pr@freshworks.com 
408-348-1087

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.