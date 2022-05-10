FREUD CIGAR CO. ANNOUNCES ELADIO DIAZ AS MASTER BLENDER OF ITS SECOND CIGAR

The new-to-market cigar brand owned by Agape Lifestyle Inc. unites the experience and talents of proven cigar industry luminaries.

Delray Beach, FL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freud Cigar Co., the new-to-market luxury cigar house built by a group of the industry’s leading executives and master blenders, today announces that longtime industry veteran Eladio Diaz is serving as Master Blender of its second cigar. Formerly Head of Production and Quality Control for Davidoff of Geneva, Diaz is producing “Freud Cigars Agape Limited Edition,” at his recently-opened factory, Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera. It will be Diaz’s first cigar following his departure from Davidoff of Geneva and the first cigar produced by his new workshop to hit the market.

Taking inspiration from Dr. Sigmund Freud, one of the most prominent cigar enthusiasts and public intellectuals in world history, Freud Cigar Co. founders David Stadnyk and Luis Torres conceived of Freud Cigar Co. from a shared passion for premium tobacco and elevated experiences. The result is expert-crafted, innovative, small-batch blends. A nod to the name of the brand’s parent company, Agape Lifestyle Inc., which in Greek means the highest form of love, Freud Cigars’ “Agape Limited Edition” by Diaz is a Dominican Puro, and will be released with a production count of 35,000 cigars. The brand will begin taking orders at the Premium Cigar Association trade show in Las Vegas this summer, and will distribute the cigars nationally via Illusione Cigars shortly after.

The summer launch of Diaz’s “Agape Limited Edition” will follow the brand’s debut release of “Super Ego,” produced by blending prodigy Wiber Ventura. Inspired by one of the three agents in Freud’s model for psychoanalytic theory, “Super Ego” is crafted at the Dominican Republic’s industry-leading Tabacalera William Ventura and features a blend that is a combination of Dominican and Nicaraguan filler, with a Sumatran binder and Ecuadorian wrapper. All tobacco has been aged for at least 3 and a half years or more. SuperEgo is available in four sizes: Toro (6 x 52), Robusto Extra (5 x 54), Lonsdale (6.5 x 42) and Magnum (6 x 60). Cigars will be available for purchase nationally this month, and will also be distributed by Illusione Cigars out of Reno, Nevada, under the direction of Founder and industry icon Dion Giolito. Consumers can also pre-order “Super Ego” online at https://www.cigarsdirect.com/collections/freud?display=list.

“When we decided to launch this brand, Eladio was one of my first phone calls,” says Luis Torres, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Freud Cigar Co. He notes that “We have been friends for years, and it has been a dream of mine to have the opportunity to work with him. We could not be more thrilled to have him produce our first Limited Edition cigar.”

Under the umbrella of Agape Lifestyle Inc., Freud Cigar Co. has a strategic growth model with sales projections and product innovation into 2024 that will establish its status well beyond entry to the category and position it for sustained growth over the next 24 months.

ABOUT FREUD CIGAR CO.

Owned by Agape Lifestyle Inc., Freud Cigar Co. was founded by David Stadnyk and Luis Torres, born from a shared passion for premium tobacco and elevated experiences. Uniting cigar industry talent, Freud Cigar Co. provides a rare opportunity for cigar industry luminaries to collaborate on their own collection for the luxury market. The result: innovative small-batch blends for discerning cigar consumers, rooted in the namesake of one of the most prominent cigars enthusiasts and public intellectuals of all time, Dr. Sigmund Freud. For more information, please visit freudcigars.com.

ABOUT AGAPE LIFESTYLE INC.

Agape Lifestyle Inc. is an emerging corporation with a growing collection of unique brands created for – and by – global tastemakers. Founded by leading financier and philanthropist David Stadnyk, Agape aims to serve as a global leader in luxury lifestyle products for discerning patrons. Curating products and experiences that are bold, sumptuous, and truly original, Agape Lifestyle Inc. launches its portfolio with the introduction of new-to-market luxury cigar house, Freud Cigar Co.

